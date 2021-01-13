Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.73. 75,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

