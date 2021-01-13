Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.82

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 22991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

COWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $765.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

