Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.82

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 22991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Several research analysts have commented on COWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $765.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 210.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 26.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

