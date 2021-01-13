Covestro’s (COVTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Main First Bank upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Covestro has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $33.69.
About Covestro
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
