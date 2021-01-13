Covestro’s (COVTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Main First Bank upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Covestro has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $33.69.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

