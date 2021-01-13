Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.