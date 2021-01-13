Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $244.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $244.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.