Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 195,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. 9,699,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

