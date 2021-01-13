Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

