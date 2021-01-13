Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,103 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 2.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 1,490,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

