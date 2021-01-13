Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in December

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cotinga Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

