COTI (COTI) Market Cap Hits $27.34 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. COTI has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COTI

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

