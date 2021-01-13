CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $882.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $951.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $893.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

