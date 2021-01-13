Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 24,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.