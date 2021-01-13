Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $5.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CJREF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 45,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

