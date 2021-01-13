Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CJREF opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $779.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter.

CJREF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.