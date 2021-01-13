Corus Entertainment Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.