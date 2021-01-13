Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
