Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

