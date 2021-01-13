Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 327,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

