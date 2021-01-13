Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.89

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 298756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $495,333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 215,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 70.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,866 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

