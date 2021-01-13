Cormark Weighs in on Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. Foran Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$112.15 million and a PE ratio of -96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

