Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.