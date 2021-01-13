CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $117.30. 259,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,947. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

