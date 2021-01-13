Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Financial Review

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Amcor alerts:

35.0% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amcor and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 8 1 0 2.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amcor presently has a consensus target price of $12.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Conversion Labs has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Given Conversion Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Amcor.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.44 $612.20 million $0.64 17.83 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.29 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 6.00% 18.75% 5.57% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Summary

Amcor beats Conversion Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.