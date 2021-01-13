Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.75.

NYSE WST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. 452,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

