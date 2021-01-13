Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,942 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $89,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $352.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.93. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

