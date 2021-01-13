Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

NYSE SHW traded down $11.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $728.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

