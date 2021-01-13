Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. 614,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.