Contrasting Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -293.64% -81.12% -42.32% Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08%

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 504.67 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -5.56 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 23.38 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -5.19

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 1 1 5 0 2.57 Precision BioSciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.61%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 74.07%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and PBCAR20A, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products. The company has a development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; and a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.