Contrasting Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial 11.41% 5.56% 0.53%

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.40 $32.79 million $1.06 11.76

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.83%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Lifestore Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February. 06, 2020, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

