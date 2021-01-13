ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.79

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.79 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 217.28 ($2.84), with a volume of 20787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.