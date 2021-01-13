Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.