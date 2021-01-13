Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

