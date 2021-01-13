ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

OTCMKTS WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.