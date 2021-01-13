ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

