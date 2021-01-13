ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
About ContextLogic
