ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.