ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

