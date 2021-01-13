Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Construction Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

