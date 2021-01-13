Constellation (DAG) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $318,058.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.