ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. 12,994,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

