Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CONN. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

