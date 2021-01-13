Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE:CFF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. 66,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,812. Conifex Timber Inc. has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$64.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

