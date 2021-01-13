Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 182,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 101,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

