Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CONXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 109,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Conic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Get Conic Metals alerts:

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Conic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.