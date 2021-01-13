Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 480,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 302,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

BBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.