Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Several research firms have commented on BBCP. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

