Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 4.2%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

