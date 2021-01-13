Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,163. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.
