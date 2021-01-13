Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,163. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

