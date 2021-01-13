Conceal Market Cap Reaches $560,039.47 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $560,039.47 and $34,595.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,320.88 or 0.99985708 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00361083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00567999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00145610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,298,937 coins and its circulating supply is 9,400,462 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

