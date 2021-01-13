Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

