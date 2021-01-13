Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

